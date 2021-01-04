SUBSCRIBE NOW
CRIME

Can you help police ID these Red Land High School vandals?

Liz Evans Scolforo
York Dispatch
Fairview Twp. Police are asking for the public's help to identify vandals who caused several thousand dollars in damage to Red Land High School's athletic fields by turfing them the night of Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

Fairview Township Police are asking for the public's help to identify vandals who did several thousand dollars' worth of damage to Red Land High School property last month.

Security footage from the school shows the vandals driving over athletic fields and causing significant damage to them, according to police.

It happened Friday, Dec. 18, between 9 p.m. and midnight, police said.

The primary offender, police said, was a person driving a dark green or gray pickup truck with riveted fender flares.

The truck, while turfing the athletic fields, became mired at one point and at least three other vehicles arrived to help free it, according to to a police news release issued Monday.

Anyone with information about the criminal mischief, or who knows the identity of any of the vandals, is asked to call Fairview Township Police at 717-901-5267. Or go to york.crimewatchpa.com/fairviewtwppd and click on the "submit a tip" button at the top right of the page.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

