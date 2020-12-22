Police: York City man wanted for allegedly shooting brother during quarrel

A thrice-convicted York City drug dealer is on the lam, accused of shooting his brother during an argument, according to police allegations.

Ian Thomas Kinard, 29, of the first block of East Princess Street, is wanted on the felony offenses of aggravated assault and being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm, court records state.

As of Tuesday he had not yet been arrested on the charges, which were filed Dec. 15 by York City Police.

According to charging documents, Kinard shot his brother, Joey Washington, as the two argued in Kinard's home about 3 p.m. Dec. 10.

Kinard and Washington were quarrelling on the second floor of the home when Kinard shot him in the lower right leg with a 9 mm bullet, just a few inches below the knee, charging documents allege.

Washington initially told officers he was shot while walking in the 600 block of South George Street, documents state.

York City Detective Paul DeHart III spoke with Washington at York Hospital and told him that investigators knew he'd been shot by his brother, police said. DeHart then asked Washington to provide the brother's name, and he told the detective it was Ian Washington, according to charging documents.

A third brother, Jeffrey Washington, was on the first floor of the home at the time, according to police.

He told investigators he heard his brothers arguing upstairs prior to hearing a gunshot, documents state.

Jeffrey Washington also said no one else was in the home at the time of the shooting, according to police allegations.

Pennsylvania law prohibits felons from possessing — or even handling — firearms.

York County court records show that Kinard pleaded guilty to felony drug possession with intent to deliver in two cases in 2014 and one case in 2010.

He pleaded guilty in 2012 to the felony of fleeing or attempting to elude police, records state.

Anyone with information on Kinard's whereabouts can call 911, or call York City Police at 717-324-2168. Tips can also be left with York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS.

