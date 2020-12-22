Overdose call leads to child-endangerment charges for York City couple

A man's second drug overdose in his York City home has led to child-endangerment charges against him and his girlfriend, who police say didn't protect their baby from their alleged drug and alcohol use.

York City Detective Tiffany Pitts filed charges Nov. 23 against Brandon Timothy Snyder and Regina Marie Carter; each is facing one count of third-degree felony child endangerment, according to court records.

Snyder, 34, remained on the lam as of Tuesday and has not yet been arraigned on their charges, court records indicate.

Carter, 43, was arraigned Dec. 8 and is free on $25,000 unsecured bail, according to court records. Unsecured bail means she didn't have to post any cash to avoid being locked up but could forfeit that amount if she misses court proceedings.

Charging documents state that officers and an ambulance crew were called to the couple's former home in the 200 block of West Jackson Street on April 26 because Snyder had overdosed.

He also overdosed on March 14, and first-responders were called to the couple's home then as well, documents state.

During both overdose calls for Snyder, Carter appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, police allege, and also during both incidents their baby was in the home.

The child was about 6 months old at the time of the March 14 overdose, according to police.

Police allege the home was unfit for children.

"There were beer cans, ashtrays, and partially full bottles scattered around the apartment," charging documents state. "A needle was found on the floor on the April 26, 2020, incident by police."

Snyder was revived with naloxone, police said. Also known by the brand-name Narcan, the drug reverses the effects of opioids, and every police officer in York County carries it.

The York County Office of Children, Youth and Families was trying to work with the family since at least Snyder's first overdose, according to charging documents, which state neither parent cooperated.

Carter fled with the baby during an encounter with authorities in which she smelled of alcohol and Snyder was being arrested, documents allege. Child-services caseworkers didn't have access to the child until Snyder's April 26 overdose, documents state.

Caseworkers removed the baby from the couple's custody on April 26, after Carter admitted she'd been drinking, according to charging documents.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Snyder can call 911, or call York City Police at 717-324-2168. Tips can also be left with York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS.

