Police: Black Nissan Altima was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Manchester Twp.

Police have identified the kind of car that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in Manchester Township.

Northern York County Regional Police said they are looking for a black Nissan Altima from 2002 to 2004.

The driver of the Nissan struck 40-year-old Norman Mann III about 1:20 a.m. in the 300 block of Loucks Road, police said.

Mann, of York City, was pronounced dead at 2:10 a.m., according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Police were able to establish the make and model of car from parts of the vehicle left at the scene, according to a news release from Northern Regional Police.

The vehicle will have damage to the passenger side mirror, and should also have damage to the passenger side windows, police said

Anyone with information is asked to call Northern Regional Police at 717-292-3647, or on the department's anonymous tip line, 717-467-TELL. Or email information to tips@nycrpd.org.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.