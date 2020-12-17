Six-time felon with ties to fatal shooting in York City busted again with illegal gun, drugs

A six-time felon with ties to the York City shooting death of his underage cousin has been arrested again with an illegal gun and narcotics.

Charging documents indicate law enforcement didn't merely stumble upon Kaishan Hudson's alleged illegal stash.

Rather, members of the York County Drug Task Force on Wednesday descended on his motel room at the Days Inn on Arsenal Road in Manchester Township, armed with a search warrant.

They seized a Raven Arms .25-caliber handgun that had been reported stolen from Lock Haven, along with enough cocaine and fentanyl to warrant felony drug-dealing charges, plus packaging material and a digital scale, according to charging documents.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic narcotic that either causes or contributes to most of the opioid overdose deaths in York County, officials have said.

Hudson, 32, of no fixed address, is now in York County Prison on $50,000 bail, charged with being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and drug possession with intent to deliver, according to court records. All three offenses are felonies, and he's also charged with the misdemeanors of possessing a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia, records state.

Long criminal history: Between 2006 and 2014, Hudson pleaded guilty in York County Court to four counts of felony drug possession with intent to deliver in three separate cases, according to court records.

In May 2014, he pleaded guilty to being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm and was sentenced to three to six years in prison. That sentence ran concurrently to two of his drug-dealing cases, for which he also was sentenced to three to six years in state prison, records state.

Hudson pleaded no contest to a felony count of robbery in 2006 and was sentenced to three to six years in state prison, court records state.

More:York DA: Police investigating more fatal opioid ODs since COVID-19, arrests remain steady

He pleaded guilty in November 2012 to a felony count of criminal trespass and was sentenced to three months in county prison, records state.

Hudson was charged in 2010 with being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm, but that charge was later dismissed, according to court records.

Cousin killed: Hudson's 17-year-old cousin, Ruban Dejesus, was fatally shot by marijuana dealer Marquise Anton Stanley as Dejesus and Marquis Butts were robbing him.

Jurors acquitted Stanley, 35, of murder, but convicted him of the first-degree misdemeanor of involuntary manslaughter and the third-degree felony of carrying a firearm without a license. Stanley was later sentenced to five to 10 years in state prison and apologized to Dejesus' family.

Butts testified against Stanley at trial and was initially charged with murder for being involved in a felony that ended in homicide, but those charges were dropped and he later pleaded guilty to robbery. He was sentenced to time-served after spending 256 days in York County Prison.

More:York pot dealer gets 5-10 years for killing teen who robbed him

Testimony at Stanley's murder trial indicates Dejesus and Butts were directed to rob Stanley by Hudson, who has never been charged in the case.

It was Hudson who set up a meeting with Stanley to sell him $90 worth of marijuana, then waited in a car while Dejesus and Butts robbed Stanley about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 2018, trial testimony indicated.

Stanley said he feared for his life and thought he was going to be shot. Trial testimony indicated Dejesus acted as if he had a gun in his pocket.

Left teen to die: After Dejesus was shot, Butts ran back to the car and he, Hudson and others took off, leaving the teen to die alone, according to testimony.

Stanley's defense attorney, Rick Robinson, told The York Dispatch that it "still boggles my mind" that Hudson wasn't charged with Dejesus' homicide or the robbery of Stanley.

"The case against Kaishan Hudson is not over," first deputy district attorney Seth Bortner said in court during Stanley's sentencing hearing in July. "A lot of people made bad decisions that night."

Hudson testified at trial that he had nothing to do with the robbery or his cousin's fatal shooting.

On Thursday, Bortner told The York Dispatch that Dejesus' homicide remains an open investigation.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.