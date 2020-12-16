Prison for York Haven man guilty of lesser charges in rape, kidnapping cases

A York Haven man who police alleged raped a woman in York County, then kidnapped her a week later in Cumberland County, has been sentenced to prison.

Lucas M. Glinski, 23, was sentenced Tuesday in York County Court to 1½ to three years in state prison, followed by seven years of probation, according to court records.

He was given 658 days' credit for time served, records state.

Glinski pleaded guilty in October to the second-degree felony of sexual assault and the second-degree misdemeanors of false imprisonment and simple assault, according to court records.

In exchange, first-degree felony charges of kidnapping and two counts of rape were dropped, records state.

An evaluation by the state's sexual-offender board determined Glinski should not be deemed a sexually violent predator, according to court records.

His defense attorney, Bryan McQuillan, did not return a message seeking comment Wednesday.

Sexual assault: Court documents filed by Newberry Township Police alleged Glinski raped an acquaintance in a York Haven home on June 18, 2018.

The woman awoke in her bed to find Glinski taking off her clothes, according to police. He then held her down and sexually assaulted her twice, court documents state.

"She stated nothing she did affected him, and he just used her; did what he wanted," Newberry Township Detective Daniel Grimme wrote in those documents.

The woman later asked Glinski — in a private message on a social media site — why he sexually assaulted her, but he said he didn't remember the assaults, documents state.

"I just can't control myself when I drink," he told her, according to police.

False imprisonment: About a week later, Glinski approached the woman outside a home in Shiremanstown, Cumberland County, and pulled her into his truck, police said.

She tried to escape, but he beat her so badly she was bleeding from her nose and mouth, and she eventually blacked out, court documents state.

The woman managed to escape after Glinski drove to a gas station just off the New Cumberland exit of Interstate 83, police said.

She opened the door when the truck slowed, but Glinski grabbed her by the neck and arm, court documents state. Police said Glinski jumped over the center console and tackled her in the parking lot.

Despite being tackled, the woman was able to run to the entrance of the gas station and call for help, police said.

Glinski told investigators that the woman was "making this stuff up," then asked for an attorney, according to documents.

Shiremanstown Police gave Newberry Township Police permission to handle their case, which is why the kidnapping charges were filed in York County.

Glinski did not turn himself in at the time.

Rather, members of the U.S. Marshals Service's fugitive task force captured him in a home in Carlisle on Feb. 27, 2019, in Cumberland County, according to the marshals service.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.