Decades in state prison for transient who raped child over 4-year period in Spring Grove

A man convicted at trial of repeatedly raping a child has been sentenced to more than a quarter-century in state prison.

Jeremiah Lee Gleason, 43, of Portland, Maine, appeared in York County Court on Tuesday, where he was sentenced to 27 to 54 years in state prison, followed by three years' probation, according to court records.

He received credit for the 485 days he spent locked up awaiting trial and sentencing, records state.

Presiding Common Pleas Judge Maria Musti Cook also deemed Gleason a sexually violent predator under the state's Megan's Law. She made the designation on the basis of a sexual offender evaluation given to Gleason by the state's sexual-offender board.

A York County jury convicted him July 15 of child rape, attempted child rape, aggravated indecent assault, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault of a child under 13 and corruption of a minor, according to court records. All the charges are felonies.

He was arrested in August 2019 in Maine after an investigator with the now-closed Southwestern Regional Police Department filed charges against Gleason.

Gleason sexually assaulted and raped the girl multiple times in a Spring Grove home between 2015 and March 2019, when she was between 4 and 7 years old.

The abuse ended when the girl reported that she was being raped, court documents state.

Stole borough property: Gleason was wanted for stealing a snow blower from the Spring Grove municipal building in April 2016, according to police at the time.

It wasn't until March 2019 that he was arrested on those charges, according to court records.

He pleaded guilty to theft and trespassing, both misdemeanors, and he was sentenced to a month in prison, court records state.

Police previously described Gleason as a transient with connections to Maine.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

