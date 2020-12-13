Police: Three injured in two shooting incidents in York City

York City Police responded to two shooting incidents Saturday, although police do not believe the incidents are connected, according to a spokesperson.

At 4:17 p.m. Saturday, police found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the first block of East College Avenue.

The victim was treated at an area hospital and is expected to survive, according to a news release from York City Police.

Four hours later, a separate shooting incident in the 600 block of York Street left a 4-year-old child and a 22-year-old man injured, police said.

Neither of these victims were struck by a bullet; their injuries were caused by "secondary effects from the gunfire," according to a news release.

The 4-year-old boy received treatment for his injuries, but the 22-year-old man did not seek medical aid, police said.

York City Police spokesperson Officer Daniel Lentz said police do not think the incidents are related. Detectives are continuing to investigate both incidents.

Anybody with information regarding the shootings is asked to contact York City Police at ‪717-324-2168. Individuals can also contact the tip line at 717-849- 2204 or call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.