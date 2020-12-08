York City Police: 19-year-old man injured in Monday evening shooting

Tina Locurto

York Dispatch

York City Police are investigating a shooting Monday evening that left a 19-year-old man injured.

The incident occurred at 6:05 p.m. on Monday in the first block of West Jackson Street, according to police.

Upon arrival, police found the victim with a gunshot wound, police stated in a news release.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, and detectives are continuing to investigate this incident, police said.

Anybody with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact York City Police at 717-324-2168 or call the tip line at 717-849- 2204. Individuals can also call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS or send an email to tshermeyer@yorkcity.org.

