Probation for man who took, posted photos of women in York-area stores and gyms

A man who police said posted hundreds of images and videos online of women's bodies without their permission — taken in gyms and stores in York County — has been sentenced to probation.

David Alexander Oris, 34, of Elizabethville, Dauphin County, appeared in York County Court on Tuesday and was sentenced to six years of probation, according to court records.

Presiding Common Pleas Judge Amber A. Kraft also ordered Oris to undergo a mental-health evaluation and comply with recommended counseling, and to submit to sexual-offender treatment, court records state.

"He accepted responsibility for what was charged in the information that was criminal," defense attorney Jeremy Williams told The York Dispatch.

The women whose photos Oris took and posted online were fully clothed and were in public places where they had no expectation of privacy, Williams said.

Not all criminal: "It looks terrible on paper, but a lot of what he did just wasn't criminal," the attorney said.

Oris pleaded guilty to three counts of misdemeanor invasion of privacy. More than 40 other invasion of privacy counts were dismissed, court records state.

Williams said he views the number of counts filed against his client as somewhat inflammatory.

One of the counts to which Oris pleaded guilty was for posting photos of a nude man in a locker room.

Kyle King, spokesperson for the York County District Attorney's Office, has said there was an agreement as to what charges would be dropped if Oris pleaded guilty, which "was the result of the facts and evidence available to us, in addition to communication with our victims."

There was no agreed-upon sentence, Williams said, meaning it was up to the judge to determine Oris' punishment.

Oris underwent a required state sex-offender evaluation that determined he's not a sexually violent predator, according to court records.

'Public Voyeur Spy': Oris published the surreptitious photos on his Tumblr.com account, calling his page Public Voyeur Spy, according to court documents.

In one of the posted videos, he mutters "damn" as he records a woman inside a local Walmart.

Other videos show clothed women working out in fitness centers, with the videos focusing on intimate body parts.

The photos of the women often don't include their faces. Instead, the photographer focused on backsides and, less frequently, breasts, documents state.

Newberry Township Police said Oris photographed and videoed women without their permission from August 2016 until June 2018, then posted 1,701 photos and videos online.

Investigators were able to identify 21 people photographed or recorded by Oris, who had no idea they were being photographed or filmed, police have said.

