York father accused of badly injuring infant now charged with homicide

A York City father's attempted homicide charge was upgraded to homicide at his preliminary hearing on Monday.

York City Police have said Daryl Carletto Brown allowed his infant son's head to snap back and forth as he bounced the baby violently because he "wouldn't shut up," according to charging documents.

The 2-month-old suffered a brain injury and was placed on life support in October, York City Police have said. An obituary for the baby could not be found on Monday.

Senior deputy prosecutor Kara Bowser said the child died Oct. 16.

Brown, 22, of the 100 block of West Jackson Street, has been held at York County Prison without bail since his October arrest. His bail status has not changed, according to court records.

The office of District Judge Ronald Haskell Jr. confirmed on Monday that Bowser withdrew Brown's attempted-homicide charge and replaced it with a charge of homicide.

Haskell then determined enough evidence exists for Brown to stand trial and forwarded the case to York County Common Pleas Court, according to court records. Brown's formal arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 23, court records state.

The background: York City Police said the incident happened about 6 a.m. Oct. 12 at the home Brown shared with Chandler Cole and their baby.

According to charging documents filed by Detective Tiffany Pitts, police were called to the home for an infant in cardiac arrest. The baby was rushed by ambulance to York Hospital.

He was then flown by medical helicopter to Hershey Medical Center because his injuries were so severe, documents state.

Cole told detectives she left the baby with Brown as she ran to the home of her mother, who lives in the same block of West Jackson Street, police said.

When she got there, Brown called her and told her to hurry back, which she did — and found her child unresponsive, charging documents state.

"Brown told Cole that (their baby) had choked on his formula," Pitts wrote in charging documents.

Alleged confession: But less than four hours after the infant suffered the brain injury, Brown confessed to Pitts that he has anger problems and that the baby's injury was his fault, documents allege.

Brown said he held his baby in an upright position on his leg and was bouncing him violently without supporting the infant's head because the child "wouldn't shut up," charging documents allege.

Doctors also found a tear in the infant's spleen, bruises on his torso and broken ribs, police allege.

The next day, Brown called Cole from prison and told her "that he needs to die, a life for a life, as he is the cause of (their son's) condition," documents state.

Finding help: Overwhelmed parents can call The Lehman Center at 400 W. Market St. in York City — day or night — for emergency respite care for children under 7 and to learn about the many other services the center offers to parents and caregivers.

Reach The Lehman Center, which is part of the Children's Aid Society, by calling 800-635-6619 or 717-845-5771, or visit the Children's Aid Society online at www.cassd.org/thelehmancenter.

The center is available 24 hours a day to help parents in crisis and describes itself as a crisis nursery.

