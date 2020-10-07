Police: Hanover man drove impaired, recklessly with daughter in back seat

A Hanover man is charged with felony child endangerment and other offenses while driving under the influence of alcohol with his 1-year-old daughter in the back seat, according to a criminal complaint.

Ralph Held, 40, of the 200 block of Ruth Avenue, also is charged with misdemeanor counts of DUI and recklessly endangering another person, and summary counts of reckless driving, driving in the wrong lane and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

He was released Thursday on $5,000 unsecured bail, according to online court records. Held didn't have to post any cash to remain free, but could forfeit that amount if he misses court proceedings. He faces a Nov. 13 preliminary hearing before District Judge Thomas J Reilly.

On Sept. 18, Northern York County Regional Police were patrolling the area of North Codorus Township. They received a report of an erratic driver in a gray Ford Focus near York Road and Lehman Road. A woman said the vehicle was swerving all over the road and even stopped in the middle of it at one point.

The vehicle passed police going in the opposite direction on York Road. Officers said the man appeared to be jumping up and down while driving. Police eventually got behind the vehicle, which veered “straight into oncoming traffic, causing other motorists to swerve away from a collision,” the complaint said.

Police finally stopped the vehicle in Goofy’s parking lot on York Road. Officers said Held was sweating profusely and having a difficult time sitting still. They said his eyes appeared to be glassy, he was not making much sense answering questions and was unable to provide any vehicle or personal identification.

Held told police he was swerving because his daughter was throwing up in the back seat and he was reaching back trying to help her while driving, the complaint said.

Field sobriety tests were performed on Held, and based on the results and his driving, Held was taken into custody for DUI, police said. He was taken to York Hospital for a blood test and further evaluation.