Lancaster County man dies in crash during police chase, report says

Staff Report

A 48-year-old man died Monday night in a crash during a police chase in Lancaster County, WGAL-TV reported

The man has been identified by authorities as Michael Seese, of New Providence.

State police were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to Providence Township for a report of a person displaying a gun and behaving abnormally.

The man left the scene before troopers arrived. State police pursued him back into Providence Township, where he crashed at the intersection of Pennsy Road and Route 272.

