Police: Newberry Twp. man assaulted another man after drinking alcohol, snorting cocaine

A man who was hired to clean a house was later attacked by the homeowner, who had been drinking alcohol and snorting cocaine, police allege.

Travis Mitchell Schell, 38, of Newberry Township, is charged with aggravated assault, a felony. He's also charged with simple assault, intentionally possessing a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.

Newberry Township Police responded to the incident at 5:22 a.m. Sept. 19 in the first block of Reeser Drive in Newberry Township after receiving three separate calls, police said.

Upon arrival, police talked to Matthew Heisey, who said he was hired by Schell to clean his house. While Heisey was cleaning the house, Schell and his wife, Michelle, began to drink alcohol, and each snorted two lines of cocaine around midnight, police allege.

That night, Travis Schell told Heisey he could sleep in bed with them. After falling asleep, Heisey woke up to Travis Schell punching him in the head and slamming his head on the nightstand, police said.

More:Springettsbury Twp. Police investigating shots fired incident

More:York Ice Arena's ex-general manager facing trial, allegedly stole $23K

More:Mayor: York City's police commissioner to resign

Heisey was able to reach into his backpack near him and use a multitool he had inside to stab Travis Schell, charging documents allege.

"Matthew stated that while he was getting punched in his head, he was in fear for his life and thought he was going to die," documents state. "After striking Travis with the multitool, he was able to escape the assault and ran out of the bedroom in his boxers."

When Newberry Emergency Medical Services arrived, Heisey said he was dizzy and his head was swelling, according to police.

Travis Schell was transported to York Hospital with a stab wound in his chest from the altercation, police said.

Police further searched Travis Schell's house and found cocaine, marijuana glass bowls and a bong, according to court documents.

Travis Schell is at York County Prison unable to post bail. It's been set to $50,000.

His preliminary hearing is slated for 10 a.m. on Oct. 14 with District Judge Scott Gross.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.