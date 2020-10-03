Police: North York man led officers on car chase, foot pursuit

A North York man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a car chase and foot pursuit after they tried twice to stop his vehicle in York City, according to a criminal complaint.

A 5-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy were inside the vehicle during both incidents. Antoine Jamal Jones abandoned the children during the foot pursuit while leaving the driver’s door wide open, police said.

Jones, 26, of the 1000 block of North George Street, is charged with two felony counts of child endangerment, two misdemeanor counts of marijuana possession, one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, and a summary count of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Jones remained in York County Prison Saturday morning on $5,000 bail. He faces an Oct. 19 preliminary hearing before District Judge Ronald J. Haskell Jr., according to online court records.

Around 3 p.m. Thursday, York City Police were watching traffic in the area of South George Street and College Avenue, which has been a targeted area for recent shootings and shots fired incidents, the complaint said. Officers said as a silver Mitsubishi Galant drove past them, they ran a vehicle information check and it came back that Jones, the registered owner, had an expired driver’s license.

Police said they caught up to the vehicle around Philadelphia Street and North George Street and tried to make a traffic stop by activating the emergency lights and siren. Officers said Jones attempted to go around a tractor-trailer on North George Street several times, but did not succeed. When the traffic light turned green and the tractor-trailer pulled over, Jones sped off in an attempt to elude police, the complaint said.

The chase lasted a few blocks before officers terminated it due to unsafe speeds. Jones eventually pulled into a parking lot at the intersection of North Penn Street and Philadelphia Street, police said. When Jones opened the door to get out of the car, officers said he fled on foot. After chasing him for about two blocks, police were able to take him into custody in the 300 block of West Market Street, the complaint said.

Police said they observed an unused joint containing marijuana in the center console of the vehicle and a plastic baggie containing marijuana was found on the floor of the rear passenger seat.

