Couple charged in Cumberland County homicide, report says

Staff Report

Two people have been charged with homicide in a connection to a deadly shooting Wednesday in Cumberland County, WHTM-TV reported.

Alan Daniel Williams, 27, and his girlfriend, Crystal Lee Dupert, 25, both of Mechanicsburg, have been arrested for their involvement in the shooting death of Andrew Konetsco in Hampden Township home.

Williams and Dupert have both been charged with criminal homicide, child endangerment, criminal conspiracy to commit homicide and other offenses.

To read the abc27.com story, click here.