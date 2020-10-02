Police: Angered by Rt. 30 traffic, Spring Garden Twp. man fired gun

A Spring Garden Township man is facing charges after firing a shot out of the window of his vehicle Wednesday on Route 30 in an attempt to get traffic moving, according to Springettsbury Township Police.

John Tang, 69, was arraigned Thursday and is charged with misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, propulsion of missiles onto the road and impersonating a public servant, online court records state.

He was released from York County Prison after posting $5,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing Oct. 15 before District Judge Barry L. Bloss.

Around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the area of Route 30 and North Hills Road for a report of a man who fired a handgun out the window of his vehicle.

“He was a little disappointed with the slowness of the traffic, so he fired a shot in the air to get it moving,” Springettsbury Township Police Lt. Brian Wilbur said Friday morning.

“While he was sitting in traffic, he was holding the gun out the window, and he had a couple of badges that resembled police badges, so he was charged with that as well.”

Wilbur said no injuries were reported and Tang was arrested within an hour after the incident thanks to the public’s help.

“We got several calls about it,” Wilbur said. “We got a good registration plate and we were able to find him very quickly.”

