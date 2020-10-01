Springettsbury Twp. Police investigating shots fired incident

Springettsbury Township Police are investigating an incident in which shots were fired Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Route 30 and North Hills Road for a report of a man who fired a handgun out the window of his vehicle, according to a Facebook post.

More:Mayor names acting York City police chief

More:Police: Loganville man hit fiancee with baseball bat, swung at 1-month-old

Several calls were received through York County 911 regarding the incident, police said. The man was identified and the firearm was recovered, but officers did not release his name.

Police ask any additional witnesses to contact them at 717-757-3525.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.