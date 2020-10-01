Police: York County man plied girl with drugs, raped her repeatedly

A Newberry Township man is accused of repeatedly drugging and raping a girl over a seven-week period earlier this year, according to police, who have obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Hyland A. McDermott, 44, will be charged with 111 felony and misdemeanor offenses once arrested, according to charging documents filed Wednesday with District Judge Scott Gross.

Newberry Township Police said the assaults started in late May and ended in mid July.

The 15-year-old girl told investigators that McDermott introduced her to crack cocaine on May 24 by blowing cocaine smoke into her mouth, and said she'd never before tried illegal narcotics, according to charging documents. He tried to take off her pants that day but was unsuccessful, police said.

McDermott then started giving the girl crack and eventually methamphetamines several times a week, charging documents allege.

In June, he started sexually assaulting her two or three times a week, according to documents, and on several occasions did drugs with her before sexually assaulting her.

Slapped? During some of the assaults, McDermott slapped the girl's face and called her a b—, according to charging documents.

He also took her with him several times to buy drugs in a New Cumberland-area home and in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant near his home, police allege. They said he would carry a gun to those drug deals.

More:Police: Alleged West York rapist also charged in July rape in York City

Police executed a search warrant at McDermott's home on July 16 and found a shirt that belongs to the girl, which tested presumptively positive for seminal fluid, documents state.

That shirt is now being tested for DNA, police said.

The charges McDermott is facing include nine counts each of rape by forcible compulsion, rape of a substantially impaired person and statutory sexual assault, plus one count each attempted rape by forcible compulsion, attempted rape of an impaired person and attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. All those offenses are first-degree felonies.

He's also charged with nine counts each of the second-degree felonies of sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault by impairing a victim and aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16, plus nine counts of felony corruption of a minor.

McDermott's phone number wasn't working on Thursday afternoon.

Victims of sexual assault in need of immediate assistance are urged to contact the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape's toll-free hotline, 888-772-7227. For more information, visit pcar.org.

