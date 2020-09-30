Police: Loganville man hit fiancee with baseball bat, swung at 1-month-old

A Loganville man allegedly hit his fiancee with a metal baseball bat and also attempted to hit his 1-month-old child with it, police said.

Michael Vincent Rivera, 37, is charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault. He is also charged with three counts of simple assault, two counts of terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person, all misdemeanors.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to a domestic incident at 11:15 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Laurel Oak Lane.

When police first arrived, no one answered the door. Later, Rivera pulled up in his car, followed by his fiancee in a separate car. The victim fled the scene shortly thereafter, police said.

Troopers made contact with the victim, who said Rivera beat her several times over the weekend and showed police visible bruises on her arms and face, police allege.

During an interview at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Loganville, the victim said that she and Rivera got into an argument on Friday after he accused the victim of cheating on him with his friend, according to police.

On Friday, Rivera was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. On Saturday, the victim was struck by Rivera upon picking him up from the York County Judicial Center, police said.

On Sunday, the victim and Rivera got into another fight in which he accused her of having an affair. Rivera took the victim's cellphone and hit her, according to charging documents.

"(The victim) stated he then began to strike her in the knees and legs with a metal baseball bat," documents allege. "He stated he did not believe their youngest child was his child. He swung the bat at the infant and came one to two feet from striking the baby."

Rivera also threatened to throw the 1-month-old out of a window, police allege.

Rivera continued to hit the victim and burned her leg with a cigarette lighter. When the victim began bleeding from her mouth, Rivera stopped, police said.

On Monday, Rivera again accused his fiancee of cheating, punched her in the face and threatened to kill her, according to police.

Also on Monday, police made contact with Rivera, who admitted to hitting the victim several times during arguments throughout the weekend, police said.

Rivera also received one charge of summary harassment.

Rivera is free on $50,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is slated for 10 a.m. Oct. 9 with District Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney.

