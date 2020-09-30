Mayor names acting York City police chief

Capt. Daniel Aikey has been named acting chief of the York City Police Department until a permanent replacement can be found for Police Commissioner Osborne "Moe" Robinson III, according to a statement from York Mayor Michael Helfrich.

Aikey was hired by York City Police in January 1994 and has risen through the ranks as a corporal, sergeant and lieutenant.

He was promoted to captain in December, according to the mayor's statement, released Wednesday, and has supervised both the patrol and investigative-services divisions.

Robinson resigned Tuesday, according to the mayor. He became commissioner in January.

Robinson could not be reached for comment Tuesday or Wednesday.

Aikey lives in Manchester Township with his wife and their two children, according to the statement.

York City will conduct a search "for the next leader" of the department, the statement reads.

More:Mayor: York City's police commissioner to resign

"I truly enjoyed working side-by-side with Commissioner Robinson during some very difficult times for York and for our country," Helfrich said in the statement. "I have gotten to know Acting Chief Aikey much better since he became a captain, and I look forward to working closely with him and the entire police command staff as we prepare for a new chapter for the York City Police Department."

Aikey's continuing police education includes attending American Military University and, in October 2019, completing the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety's School of Police Staff and Command.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.