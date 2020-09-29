'Make America Hate Again, Vote Grump' sign stolen in Washington Twp.

Someone stole a vinyl political sign from a man’s property in Washington Township, state police said.

The sign, which read, “Make America Hate Again, Vote Grump,” was stolen from the 2100 block of Baltimore Pike sometime between 6 p.m. June 22 and 10 a.m. June 23, according to a news release.

The sign is valued at $164, and the victim was a 65-year-old East Berlin man, the release said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Trooper Joshua Koach at the York station at 717-428-1011.

