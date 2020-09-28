Police: York City man stabbed stepfather over rent dispute

A York City man suffered two stab wounds over the weekend, allegedly inflicted by his stepson during what was supposed to be a mutually agreed-on fistfight about rent, according to police allegations.

Ike Lau, 47, is expected to survive his wounds, which initially were feared to be life-threatening, according to Sgt. Dan Lentz, spokesperson for York City Police.

Lau's stepson, 30-year-old Nathaniel Jacob Null of the 400 block of Salem Avenue, was arraigned Monday morning on charges of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault, according to court records.

His bail was set at $5,000, records state.

It was not clear early Monday afternoon whether Null was going to be able to post bail or if he would be taken to York County Prison.

The stabbing happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Salem Avenue, after Lau and Null agreed to go outside and fight, according to charging documents.

Null was reportedly upset about Lau not paying rent, Lentz said.

During the fight, Null pulled out a knife and stabbed Lau twice in the torso, documents allege.

The two men were then separated and 911 was called, police said.

Arriving officers found Lau lying on the sidewalk, according to charging documents, which state he was transported to York Hospital.

A preliminary hearing for Null has been scheduled for Nov. 6 before District Judge Joel Toluba, according to court records

