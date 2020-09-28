Police: Man passed out in York-area motel room, 6-year-old went for help

Police have arrested a York-area man who they allege passed out after using heroin, forcing a young child to knock on a neighbor's door and ask for help.

Officers with Northern York County Regional Police were conducting a traffic stop on Route 30 near the Super 8 motel about 5:25 p.m. Sunday when a man called out to them from the motel, police said.

He told them someone might have overdosed on drugs in a room there, and that there were minor children involved, charging documents state.

Officers went to the Super 8 room, which was occupied by Eric Blevins, and found the door open and him staggering and not wholly alert, documents allege.

Asked for the whereabouts of the 6-year-old and 10-month-old children, Blevins told officers "that they were probably at the next door neighbor's" room, according to charging documents.

An officer found the children in the neighbor's room, police said.

The neighbor told them that at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the older child came over and asked for help in caring for the 10-month-old because the baby was crying, documents state.

Couldn't wake him: The neighbor told officers she went to Blevins' room, found him passed out and was unable to wake him up, so she took both children to her room, police said.

The neighbor said that while she cared for the children, her husband tried to find their mother but didn't know where she works, according to police.

Officers found and seized what they believe to be crack and marijuana, plus paraphernalia used for injecting drugs, in Blevins' room, charging documents allege.

Blevins admitted he used heroin a couple hours before officers came to his door, documents state.

The children's mother, who works at a nearby restaurant, returned to the motel and took custody of her kids, police said.

Blevins is now charged with two counts of child endangerment — one felony and one misdemeanor.

He was arraigned Monday at York County's central booking unit and was being taken to York County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail, according to court records.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

