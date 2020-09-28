Police: Intoxicated Hanover-area woman fought father, urinated on lawn

A Hanover-area woman got into a physical fight with her father and urinated in front of neighbors and police while resisting arrest, police allege.

Rebecca Lynn Kutsor, 49, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, both felonies. She is also charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, indecent exposure, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors.

Penn Township Police responded to the incident at 6:28 p.m. Sunday in the first block of Cardinal Drive in Penn Township.

Kutsor had been arguing with her father over her leaving her house in a car while intoxicated, police said.

Once police made contact with Kutsor, she admitted to consuming alcohol, had slurred speech and showed signs of intoxication, according to Penn Township Police.

Initially, Kutsor agreed to go back inside her house and remain calm. Soon, however, she kicked a window screen down and threatened to jump out if she was not allowed to leave, charging documents allege.

More:Police: Hanover man threw bricks at group, threatened neighbors

More:Police: York City man stabbed stepfather over rent dispute

A short while later, neighbors and her father called the police again about an assault, police said.

"Her father advised that he and Kutsor had an altercation which resulted in a cigarette burn to his left arm, as well as several cuts and scrapes as he attempted to restrain her from throwing items around and destroying the house," documents read.

Kutsor later returned to her house, where she pulled her pants down, exposed her genitalia and urinated in the grass while neighbors and police watched, according to police.

She continued to yell and argue with police and threatened to kill her father, police allege.

Kutsor resisted arrest and kicked two officers after she was handcuffed and brought to the back of a police car, charging documents said.

Kutsor was transported to UPMC Hanover for an incarceration check and mental health evaluation, after which she attempted to kick and knee an officer in the groin, police allege.

Kutsor is also charged with a summary public drunkenness offense.

Kutsor is at York County Prison with her bail set at $10,000.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 9 with District Judge Jeffrey Sneeringer.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.