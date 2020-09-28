Police: Hanover man threw bricks at group, threatened neighbors

A Hanover man threw bricks at a small crowd of five people who were sitting in a yard before threatening to kill the occupants of a home, police allege.

Shane Thomas Lee, 36, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, all felonies. He's also charged with five counts of terroristic threats, five counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of simple assault, resisting arrest and trespassing, all misdemeanors.

Penn Township Police responded to the incident about 3 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Baltimore Street in Hanover.

Two complaints were made against Lee throughout the night. The first call was made after Lee started throwing bricks at Ryan and Nathan Strausbaugh, Ashley Eckenrode, Elisha Starner and Justine Moynihan who were sitting in a yard, police said.

The second complaint was made after Lee began punching Ryan and Nathan Strausbaugh, causing minor injuries, police allege.

Upon arrival, police made contact with the group of five, who said Lee "nearly" struck them with the bricks he was hurling over the fence, according to charging documents.

Lee then began shouting threats at the group, police said.

"The defendant then came to the front of the residence, stating that he was going to kill all occupants of the home," documents read.

Lee was told to leave the Baltimore Street property several times, but refused to do so, police said.

Later, police located Lee at his home just a few doors down from where the incident occurred, where resisted arrest, according to police.

"The defendant refused to enter the rear of the police vehicle and began actively kicking at officers, causing minor injuries to three police officers," charging documents allege.

Lee is at York County Prison unable to post bail. His bail has been set to $50,000.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 with District Judge Jeffrey Sneeringer.

