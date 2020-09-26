Police probing series of car fires in New Freedom

Southern Regional Police are investigating five incidents involving cars being damaged by fire since November in New Freedom.

“Some of the vehicles sustained minor damage while others were a total loss,” police said in a Facebook post. “The vehicles were unlocked and rummaged through before being set on fire.”

Police said the fires have occurred between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., with the most recent one taking place around 12:05 a.m. Thursday near South Charles Street and Bond Street.

“All residents are reminded to secure their vehicles and not to leave valuables inside,” police said. “Residents that see suspicious or out of the normal activity, especially at night, should call 911 for the police immediately so that the activity may be investigated at the time.”

Anyone with information on the incidents, or with video/Ring cameras in the area, is asked to contact Southern Regional Police at 717-235-3944.

