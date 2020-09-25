Lancaster man charged with rioting, throwing bricks during protest, report says

Staff Report

A 31-year-old Lancaster man has been arrested after police say he caused thousands of dollars in damages during a protest in the city on Sept. 13, WHTM-TV reported.

Christopher Joseph Vazquez was arrested at his home Wednesday and charged with riot, arson, institutional vandalism, failure to disperse and disorderly conduct.

He is accused of throwing bricks and damaging the front doors of the police station and post office, a city parking authority car and a the Lancaster County District Attorney’s car. Vazquez allegedly lit an umbrella on fire and put it inside the vehicle.

Vazquez, the latest person arrested in the protests, caused up to $28,100 in damages, which occurred after police fatally shot a man armed with a knife.

A Lancaster judge last week reduced his original $1 million bail determinations in the cases of three York County residents charged with felony offenses after a civil disturbance that Lancaster City Police maintain devolved into rioting.

Yoshua Dwayne Montague, Barry Marshall Jones III and Talia Gessner were among 13 people who were jailed while protesting the fatal police shooting.

