York City Police want to question Kahlil Range in relation to a July 4 homicide

York City Police are asking for the public's help to find a young man who detectives want to interview regarding the Fourth of July homicide of a 17-year-old.

Kahlil Range, 18, is being sought for questioning in the shooting death of Juan Rosario, according to a York City Police news release.

Detectives also want to speak with him about a firearm violation case from the area of South George Street and College Avenue, police said.

"Kahlil Range is currently a person of interest," and is being urged to contact lead Detective Paul DeHart III, the release states.

Rosario, 17, of North Queen Street, was shot at about 12:20 a.m. July 4 and was pronounced dead at York Hospital at 1:06 a.m., according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information about Range's whereabouts, or about the homicide, is asked to call York City Police, and all tips can be anonymous, police said.

Go to yorkcitypolice.com, which transfers people to the CrimeWatch PA website, or simply use the CrimeWatch app.

Or email DeHart at pdehart@yorkcity.org, police said.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

