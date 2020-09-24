Windsor dad pleads guilty to leaving baby on hot porch

A Windsor man has avoided prison for being too intoxicated to realize that his 6-month-old baby had been left on a front porch in the sun on an 80-degree day.

Wyatt A. Beecher, 41, pleaded guilty Sept. 15 in York County Court to first-degree misdemeanor child endangerment, according to court records. In exchange for his plea, a felony version of that offense was withdrawn.

As part of his negotiated agreement with prosecutors, he was sentenced to five years of probation.

Presiding Common Pleas Judge Maria Musti Cook also ordered Beecher to submit to random drug testing, complete drug and alcohol treatment and comply with all requirements set forth by the York County Office of Children, Youth and Families, court records state.

The child's mother, Angela Lissette Barlow, 39, formerly of Windsor and now of the York area, pleaded guilty in May to child endangerment for the incident and her case was moved to Wellness Court, according to her defense attorney, T.L. Kearney.

If Barlow successfully completes the program, her felony child-endangerment charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor version of the offense, Kearney has said.

Beecher's attorney, William Sandman of Wyomissing, Berks County, could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

According to court documents, Beecher was supposed to be watching the couple's baby on Sept. 15, 2019, but he left the child partially in a car seat on the front porch of their West Main Street home on a sunny 80-degree day.

Neighbor heard crying: A neighbor went outside and heard a baby crying but didn't think much of it, police said. She went back inside but investigated about five minutes later when the crying hadn't stopped.

She found the baby on the porch, according to police.

The neighbor picked up the baby, who was hot, red and sweaty, then knocked on the door.

Police said it took Beecher several minutes to answer.

"She related when he finally did unlock the door, he walked right past her ... and walked to a vehicle and was trying to unlock the door and started nodding off," court documents state, which is when the neighbor called 911.

A state trooper responded to the scene and found Beecher to be confused, stumbling and slurring his words, documents allege.

Beecher told the trooper he didn't remember Barlow asking him to watch their baby, didn't remember leaving the baby on the porch and said he must have blacked out, according to court documents.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

