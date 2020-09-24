Probation for Dallastown man who posted revealing photos of ex on social media

A Dallastown man has avoided prison for posting revealing photos of his ex-girlfriend on social media.

Christian Bryan Taughinbaugh, 46, of East Main Street, appeared in York County Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to the second-degree misdemeanor of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image, according to court records.

As part of his negotiated plea agreement, a third-degree misdemeanor charge of harassment was dropped, records state.

He was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to undergo a mental-health evaluation, comply with recommended treatment and counseling and have no contact with his ex-girlfriend, according to court records.

According to court documents filed by state police, in February Taughinbaugh threatened to send nude photos of a woman to her workplace after she broke up with him.

He also posted five photographs of the woman on his Instagram account, police said. One photo showed her nipple and four others showed her in underwear, court documents state.

Apologized: Defense attorney Farley Holt said the photos of the woman in underwear were professionally shot, and that she was wearing lingerie.

In the other photo, Taughinbaugh placed a smiley-face emoji over the woman's nipple, the attorney said.

"He apologized for his actions in court," Holt said. "He thought he was OK by putting a smiley-face emoji over top of the nipple. ... Like he said in court, he knew it was probably morally not correct but he didn't think it was illegal at the time."

In an April 8 interview with a state trooper, Taughinbaugh said he thought he could post the photos online because they had been given to him, court documents state.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

