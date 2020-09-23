York City Police seeking to ID suspect who shot 70-year-old man inside his home

York City Police are looking to identify a suspect in a recent shooting where a stray bullet struck a 70-year-old man in the leg while he was watching television.

Detectives are looking for information related to the Sept. 15 incident, as well as information regarding the suspect’s vehicle in surveillance photos and video released Wednesday.

The shooting occurred around 8:20 p.m. in the first block of North Franklin Street. The victim, Paul Meisenbach, called York County 911 to report that a bullet entered his front door and struck him in the leg as he was watching TV, according to a news release.

Meisenbach was unable to get to the front door due to his injuries, and officers had to force open the front door to provide medical aid. Other housing structures also were struck during this incident, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact York City Detective Timothy Shermeyer at tshermey@yorkcity.org, or submit a tip through CrimeWatch at yorkcitypolice.com, or call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS.

Tips can be anonymous, police said.

