York City man acquitted in fatal heroin OD, convicted of drug dealing

Jurors acquitted a York City man of causing the death of a Harley-Davidson employee who fatally overdosed in 2018, but convicted him of drug dealing and being part of a corrupt organization.

James Arthur Corbett, 49, of West Jackson Street, was convicted Friday of four counts of drug possession with intent to deliver, corrupt organizations and criminal conspiracy at the close of a three-day trial, according to the York County District Attorney's Office.

He was acquitted of drug delivery resulting in death, according to court records. That felony is akin in seriousness to third-degree murder and carries a maximum sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 22, court records state.

The case against Corbett's co-defendant, Kayleigh Jo Hess, 34, of East Prospect Street in York City, remains active, according to court documents.

Springettsbury Township Police said Corbett and Hess provided the opioids that killed 49-year-old Alan Bocchini Jr. on March 17, 2018.

Police have said Corbett picked up the drugs in New York and brought them to the York and Lancaster areas.

Police said Hess gave Bocchini the drugs while he was on break from his job at the Harley-Davidson plant off Route 30 on March 17, 2018.

Found dead: He was found dead in a restroom in the plant about 20 minutes later, according to court documents, which state his cause of death was mixed-substance toxicity. Both fentanyl and heroin were found in his system, documents state.

Investigators tracked down Corbett and Hess through Bocchini's text messages, police have said.

Hess later told investigators she sold heroin and methamphetamines to Bocchini several times a week, and said that on the night he died, she had met him in an alley behind Susquehanna Avenue in York City and sold him between $40 and $60 worth of heroin, court documents state.

Hess said she'd obtained the heroin from Corbett, and also said she'd bought heroin from Corbett on a near-daily basis for about a year, police have said.

Formerly of Bloomfield, New Jersey, Bocchini was a chef and an avid Yankees fan, according to his obituary.

First assistant district attorney Tim Barker and senior deputy prosecutor Melanie Wiesman prosecuted the case.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

