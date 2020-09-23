State police: Man in custody after shootout with troopers

State police said a man is in custody after a shootout with troopers during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning near the York County and Adams County line.

The man, who ran into the woods, was later located and taken into custody. No injuries were reported, state police said on Twitter.

Troopers said they initiated a vehicle stop on Route 15 for a reported armed suicidal man. As shots were being exchanged with troopers, the man ran into the woods, state police said.

Troopers said Route 15 remains closed in both directions between Latimore Valley Road and County Line Road in Latimore Township, Adams County, and at Franklin Church Road in Franklin Township, York County.

State police said more details on the incident would be released Wednesday morning.

