Police: Man stabs brother, slashes tires during fight in York City

A York City man stabbed his brother with a knife, slashed his tires and smashed the window of his car after the two got into a fight, police allege.

Kristopher Andre Smith, 39, is charged with aggravated assault, a felony. He's also charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, all misdemeanors.

York City Police responded to the incident at 11:04 p.m. on Saturday in the 500 block of West Philadelphia Street after receiving reports of a fight.

Upon arrival, police spoke to Jason Smith, who told police Kristopher Smith had stabbed him, according to charging documents.

Jason and Kristopher Smith are brothers, according to York City Officer Daniel Lentz.

Kristopher Smith, who was also at the scene, was "unsteady on his feet, spoke with slurred speech and admitted to consuming alcohol," documents read.

A folding knife with a blade covered in blood was found by Kristopher Smith, who was detained immediately, police said.

"Kristopher was mirandized and advised that he and Jason got into a disagreement and was in possession and control of the knife at the time," charging documents allege.

Jason Smith told police that he and Kristopher Smith got into a disagreement, police said.

This led Kristopher Smith to slash the tires and smash the rear window of Jason Smith's car, according to police.

The altercation then became physical, and Jason Smith was stabbed, police said.

Jason Smith was treated at York Hospital for his injuries, Lentz said.

Kristopher Smith is also charged with harassment and public drunkenness, both summary offenses.

Kristopher Smith is at York County Prison unable to post bail. His bail has been set at $25,000.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 with District Judge James Morgan.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.