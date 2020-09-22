Police: Cars, building hit by bullets in Hanover Tuesday morning

The Hanover Police Department is investigating an incident in which cars and buildings were hit by bullets on Tuesday morning, according to police.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Baltimore Street in Hanover.

Upon arrival, police found numerous shell casings on the ground, in addition to several parked vehicles and an apartment building that had been struck by bullets, according to a news release.

Officers also saw three men running north toward Pleasant Street, away from the area in which the incident took place, the release said.

"The first male subject was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, the second male subject was wearing a fluorescent work type vest, and there was not description given for the third male," the release states.

Nobody was injured as a result of the incident, police said.

Anybody with information regarding the shots fired is asked to contact the Hanover Police Department at 717-637-5575 or through York County 911.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.