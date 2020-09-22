Police arrest man on firearm, drug charges in Manchester Twp.

Northern York County Regional Police arrested a 30-year-old Windsor man on drug and firearm charges after an incident at a hotel in Manchester Township.

Brandon Eugene Lizotte was arrested Sunday and is charged with one felony count each of illegal possession of a firearm and conspiracy to manufacture/deliver or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance, according to online court records.

He is in York County Prison after failing to post $3,500 bail and faces an Oct. 1 preliminary hearing before District Judge Jeffrey L. Oberdorf.

Around 10:44 p.m. Sunday, police investigated a report of a disorderly person at the Wingate by Wyndham hotel, located at 105 State St. in Manchester Township. A 33-year-old man who had been reported as causing the disturbance told officers a person he knew only as Brandon had stolen his book bag and car keys, according to a news release.

Officers searched the area and located Lizotte standing in a stairwell. The victim’s book bag was located on the ground nearby. Another book bag and a rifle case were found at the bottom of the steps.

Officers said they found a .22 caliber long rifle in the case. The book bag also contained a handgun with no serial number, and 132 grams of a white powdery substance suspected to be fentanyl, the release said. The substance was sent to the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The victim’s stolen cell phone was located under the second book bag, police said.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.