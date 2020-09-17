Police: Hanover woman punched officer, told him to shoot her

A Hanover woman punched a police officer and told him to shoot her before telling medical staff she had "three sips" of alcohol that day, police allege.

Heather Nicole Reed, 25, is charged with aggravated assault, a felony. She is also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct as well as public drunkenness and harassment, summary offenses.

Northern York County Regional Police initially had pulled over a car for speeding at 10:04 a.m. Saturday in the 5500 block of Lehman Road in North Codorus Township.

Once pulled over, Reed got out of the rear driver's side seat of the car and came toward officers, yelling "f—k you," police allege.

Reed also crawled into the middle of the road and asked if she could sit in the back of a police cruiser, to which officers agreed. Once she sat in the back of the cruiser, she told an officer that she didn't trust him, according to charging documents.

"I began to grab Reed's arms to control her, but she kept flailing her arms and began punching me in the chest," documents allege. "Reed then closed fist struck the left side of my face between my jaw and ear, causing pain."

An officer shoved Reed into the back of the police cruiser while she told them to "shoot her," according to police.

Officers also made contact with two other passengers in the car with Reed, who told police that they were taking Reed to York Hospital for help.

Kress said that Reed's grandfather had recently died and that she had "several issues lately," charging documents read.

Later at York Hospital, while Reed was receiving medical attention, she told staff that she had "three sips" of alcohol, police allege.

A warrant has been issued for Reed.

