York County 911: One person taken to hospital after York City shooting

One person was transported to the hopsital after a shooting in York City on Tuesday night, according to York County 911.

York City Police responded to the incident around 8:22 p.m. on Tuesday in the first block of Franklin Street.

The coroner was not called, 911 confirmed.

This article will be updated once more information is made available.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.