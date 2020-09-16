Police: 22-year-old man injured in shooting in West York

A 22-year-old man was injured as a result of a shooting that took place in West York on Tuesday evening, police said.

West York Police responded to the incident at 10:21 p.m. Tuesday in the area of West King and Dewey streets.

Upon arrival, police found the shooting victim, who was taken to York Hospital. His injuries were not life threatening, according to police.

A preliminary investigation into the incident suggests that the shooting was the result of an altercation that began earlier in the parking lot of Fuel Stop, located at 1129 W. Market St., West York Police said.

Anybody with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact West York Police at 717-854-1975.

