Jury acquits door-to-door meat peddler in York-area indecent assault case

A York County jury has cleared a Maryland door-to-door meat salesman of inappropriately touching a York Township teen about 18 months ago.

Jurors on Thursday took about an hour to acquit Albert Antrobus Jr., 29, of the two misdemeanor indecent assault charges he'd faced, according to defense attorney Heather Reiner.

"He was relieved and emotional," she said.

Antrobus had been accused of touching a 17-year-old girl on March 8, 2019, while working for Baltimore-based Capital Meats Inc.

York Area Regional Police said the teen let him in her home.

Antrobus maintained his innocence from the start, according to his attorney.

"There was never talk of a plea agreement," Reiner said.

She said she spoke with four jurors after the verdict who said the allegations weren't proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

There were some inconsistencies in the testimony of a prosecution witness, Reiner noted.

Capital Meats Inc.: Separate from the acquittal, questions remain about Capital Meats Inc. of Baltimore, which used drivers to sell meats door to door.

In 2015, Antrobus was stopped twice by police in York County for soliciting without a permit — in Spring Garden and Fairview townships, police have said.

Antrobus' criminal history includes convictions for armed carjacking, robbery, assault and resisting arrest, according to Maryland court records.

At the time of his arrest, Capital Meats Inc. failed to respond to questions posed by The York Dispatch in writing and in voicemails, including whether the company checks prospective workers for criminal records before letting them knock on people's doors — and if not, why not.

Other questions posed to Capital Meats Inc. included why the company's salespeople apparently failed to obtain the proper peddling permits from York County municipalities, and whether they knew Antrobus has violent felonies on his record.

Its former website stated the business was created in 1997 and had more than 100,000 customers.

Two phone numbers associated with Capital Meats Inc. were disconnected as of Tuesday, and its website is no longer available. Calls to a third number reached a recording stating the business has been renamed.

Messages left there weren't immediately returned Tuesday. Those messages included the same questions The York Dispatch tried to ask the company 18 months ago.

Police urged residents to be cautious of all kinds of solicitors, no matter what they're selling, and encouraged people to call 911 if they suspect a salesperson is selling without a peddler's permit, or for any suspicious behavior.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD. Tina Locurto contributed to this report.

