Police: Adams County man overdosed in Manchester Twp. with child in the car

An Adams County man overdosed in a parking lot in Manchester Township while a 3-year-old was in the car, police allege.

Tyler Steven Heiser, 31, of Littlestown, is charged with felony child endangerment. He is also charged with DUI, a misdemeanor.

Northern York County Regional Police responded to the incident at 5:09 p.m. Friday at York Sheet Metal, located at 255 Church Road.

Upon arrival, police made contact with Taylor Clabaugh, who was in the car with Heiser at the time of the overdose. Clabaugh told police that Heiser was driving his car after picking Clabaugh up from his job at York Sheet Metal but began to show signs of overdosing, police said.

Clabaugh and Heiser switched seats so Clabaugh was driving instead, but in a short period Heiser lost consciousness in the passenger seat, according to police.

Clabaugh said he had not seen Heiser take any narcotics, but added that he is a recovering addict, police said.

During the overdose, a 3-year-old was in the back seat of Heiser's car, police allege.

While emergency medical service providers concluded that Heiser was displaying signs of a recent narcotic ingestion, a cursory search of his vehicle showed no record of narcotics or paraphernalia, charging documents state.

Heiser had a previous DUI charge from 2013, documents state.

Heiser is at York County Prison unable to post bail. His bail has been set to $5,000.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Oct. 1 with District Judge Jeffrey Oberdorf.

