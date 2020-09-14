Accused West York stranger rapist accused of armed sex assault of York City woman

A homeless man accused of breaking into a West York home and raping a woman there while holding a knife to her throat also committed a rape in York City with the same modus operandi, according to charging documents.

D'angelo Stephon Manns, 23, has been denied bail for the West York rape case.

For the York City case, he is charged with the felonies of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and burglary and the misdemeanors of indecent assault without consent and criminal trespass.

His bail in the York City case was set at $250,000 by District Judge Linda Williams, who arraigned Manns on Saturday and scheduled his preliminary hearing for Sept. 22, according to court records.

The city rape happened just before 5 a.m. July 11 inside a home in the city's east end, according to charging documents filed by lead Detective Kyle Hower.

A resident of the home told police she was sleeping in her bed and awoke to find a man she didn't know sexually assaulting her, documents state.

Wielded knife: He held a knife to her throat as he raped her, charging documents allege.

The rapist had broken into the woman's home, police said.

Last week, West York Police made public security photos and video of a man who they said broke into a borough home and raped a woman inside at knifepoint.

The York City rape victim identified the man in those photos and video as the man who raped her, according to charging documents.

Hower interviewed Manns after West York Police arrested him.

"The defendant admitted to raping the victim while holding a knife to her neck," Hower wrote in documents.

West York case: West York Police arrested Manns Friday morning after borough Lt. David Kahley determined Manns was the person in the security photos and video, West York Police Chief Matt Millsaps has said.

Charging documents filed by Kahley state that Manns confessed to breaking into the West York woman's home and raping her.

"Specifically (he) stated he is homeless and was out looking to break into residences, looking for food," Kahley wrote in charging documents. "He stated while inside the residence ... he had sex with a female without her consent."

It happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sept. 8, police said.

The woman awoke to find Manns holding a knife to her throat and telling her there were two other intruders in her home who would kill her family if she yelled for help, charging documents allege.

The woman didn't know Manns, Millsaps has said, adding she was treated at York Hospital.

In the West York case Manns was denied bail and remains charged with rape, burglary, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, criminal trespass, making terroristic threats and indecent assault.

Thwarted? Kahley also filed charges against Manns for allegedly trying to break into a different West York home about a half hour before the rape. That was a home on West Market Street, documents state.

Manns tried to crawl into a window in the home but was chased away by a man who lives there, according to those charging documents.

"We are relieved that Manns is off the street and no longer a threat to the public," Millsaps told The York Dispatch on Friday.

Victims of sexual assault in need of immediate assistance are urged to contact the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape's toll-free hotline, 888-772-7227. For more information, visit pcar.org.

