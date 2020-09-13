Police investigate shooting that injured 25-year-old man

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 25-year-old man, York City Police said.

Police responded to the incident at 11:38 p.m. Saturday in the area of Saint Paul Street and Park Place, according to police.

The victim was taken to York Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

York City Police are continuing to investigate.

Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or contact the tip line at 717-849- 2204. Individuals can also call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.