Police looking to ID driver in criminal mischief case
Ron Musselman
York Dispatch
Springettsbury Township Police are looking to speak to the driver of a black Honda Civic in connection to a criminal mischief investigation.
The person driving the vehicle was in the area of Hartford Road and Cambridge Road around 3:50 p.m. on Sept. 2, police said.
Anyone who can identify the driver or has information on the incident is asked to call police at 717-757-3525 or contact the investigating officer by email at jwinkowski@Springettsbury.com.
