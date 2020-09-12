Police looking to ID driver in criminal mischief case

Springettsbury Township Police are looking to speak to the driver of a black Honda Civic in connection to a criminal mischief investigation.

The person driving the vehicle was in the area of Hartford Road and Cambridge Road around 3:50 p.m. on Sept. 2, police said.

Anyone who can identify the driver or has information on the incident is asked to call police at 717-757-3525 or contact the investigating officer by email at jwinkowski@Springettsbury.com.

