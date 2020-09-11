Police: West York rapist in custody, confessed during interview

A homeless man has confessed to breaking into the home of a West York woman and raping her while holding a knife to her throat, according to charging documents.

D'angelo Stephon Manns, 23, was arrested Friday morning by West York Police with help from York City Police and the York County District Attorney's Office, according to West York Police Chief Matt Millsaps.

"We are relieved that Manns is off the street and no longer a threat to the public," Millsaps told The York Dispatch.

Manns was arraigned Friday at county's central booking unit, according to court records. Information about his bail status was not immediately available.

Shortly after West York Police released security photos and video of a man in a bright-orange York High sweatshirt, who was suspected of raping a woman who lives in the north end of the borough, citizens began contacting police with information about him, according to Millsaps.

The chief said he's thankful to the people who came forward and helped borough Lt. David Kahley make a quick identification and arrest.

Second rape case: York City Police Sgt. Daniel Lentz confirmed that Detective Kyle Hower is in the process of filing charges against Mann for allegedly raping a woman in a York City home.

Police arrested Manns without incident Friday morning, according to Millsaps.

"We located him in the City of York, on a public street," he said.

Manns had several outstanding warrants for unrelated incidents, documents state.

Charging documents filed by Kahley state that Manns confessed to breaking into the West York woman's home and raping her.

"Specifically (he) stated he is homeless and was out looking to break into residences, looking for food," Kahley wrote in charging documents. "He stated while inside the residence ... he had sex with a female without her consent."

It happened shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Raped at knifepoint: The woman awoke to find Manns holding a knife to her throat and telling her there were two other intruders in her home who would kill her family if she yelled for help, charging documents allege.

The woman didn't know Manns, Millsaps has said. She was treated at York Hospital, he said.

Manns is charged with rape, burglary, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, criminal trespass, making terroristic threats and indecent assault, according to charging documents.

Kahley also filed charges against Manns for allegedly trying to break into a different West York home about a half hour before the rape. That was a home on West Market Street, documents state.

Thwarted: Manns tried to crawl into a window in the home, but was chased away by a man who lives there, according to those charging documents.

Millsaps said any other potential victims of Manns who have not come forward should call police right away. He also urged sexual-assault victims to reach out for support.

Victims of sexual assault in need of immediate assistance are urged to contact the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape's toll-free hotline, 888-772-7227. For more information, visit pcar.org.

