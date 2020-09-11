Police: Man found lying face-down on road near I-83 with serious injuries

An 18-year-old York man with serious injuries was found face-down on a road near Interstate 83 in Springesttsbury Township on Monday, state police said.

The man was found on Elmwood Boulevard, near The Belmont Theatre and the I-83 on-ramp at mile marker 19, according to a news release.

The incident occurred between 1:05 and 1:26 p.m., state police said. Troopers did not provide a condition update on the unidentified man.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call state police at the York station at 717-428-1011.

