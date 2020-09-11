Joe Paterno’s son-in-law charged in crash that killed man, report says
The son-in-law of former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Centre County man this spring, PennLive.com reported.
Christopher Craig Hort, 53, of State College, was charged Thursday with a felony count of an accident involving death or personal injury, according to online court documents.
Despite “extraordinary damage” to his Honda Pilot, Hort left the scene of a crash around 9 p.m. on April 17 thinking he had hit a deer.
Instead, Hort had hit a 23-year-old man who was riding on a scooter. The man, John David King, died at the scene.
