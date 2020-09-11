Joe Paterno’s son-in-law charged in crash that killed man, report says

Staff Report

The son-in-law of former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Centre County man this spring, PennLive.com reported.

Christopher Craig Hort, 53, of State College, was charged Thursday with a felony count of an accident involving death or personal injury, according to online court documents.

More:Police: Man found lying face-down on road near I-83 with serious injuries

More:Police: West York woman raped by stranger who broke into her home

Despite “extraordinary damage” to his Honda Pilot, Hort left the scene of a crash around 9 p.m. on April 17 thinking he had hit a deer.

Instead, Hort had hit a 23-year-old man who was riding on a scooter. The man, John David King, died at the scene.

To read the PennLive.com story, click here.