Inmate deaths, corrections director being probed at Dauphin County Prison, report says

Staff Report

The Dauphin County Prison Board approved two independent investigations at the prison during its monthly board meeting Wednesday, PennLive.com reported.

The investigations include a medical review into two recent inmate deaths and a personnel investigation into the Director of Corrections Brian Clark.

The first inmate death occurred on Aug. 20, when 46-year-old Herbert Tilghman collapsed and suffered a “fatal medical event” while receiving treatment.

The second inmate death occurred on Aug. 29, when 50-year-old Jimmy King Jr. was found minimally responsive in his cell from a medical issue and later died at Hershey Medical Center.

