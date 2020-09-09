Police say Red Lion driver intentionally struck three bicyclists

A Red Lion driver who allegedly intentionally struck three bicyclists in Baltimore last month was arrested Tuesday and is facing three counts of first-degree attempted murder.

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task arrested Brian Adams, 32, without incident around 1 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Queen Street in York Township, according to a news release from the agency.

Adams also is facing three counts of first- and second-degree assault in the hit-and-run crash, Baltimore Police said.

He was turned over to the York County Sheriff’s Office Central Booking Unit to await extradition to Maryland, the release states.

Three bicyclists were struck around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 1400 block of Eastern Avenue in Baltimore by a vehicle that left the scene without stopping, according to police.

Police previously said the bicyclists were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A warrant was issued for Adams’ arrest on Aug. 27.

